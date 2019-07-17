Meta Financial Group Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $176.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.63 million.

CASH has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of CASH opened at $26.79 on Monday. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $114,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William David Tull sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $210,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,556 shares of company stock worth $6,986,483. 7.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 314.3% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 96,733.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,810 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 646.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

