Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIVO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carbon Black in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on DexCom to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of VIVO stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.54. 11,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $476.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director David Phillips acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $366,170 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 196.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 441.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 298.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.