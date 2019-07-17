Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Banner and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Mercer International alerts:

MERC opened at $13.22 on Friday. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $894.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.87 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Mercer International’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 895,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 77,950 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 81.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.