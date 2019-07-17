MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $5,311.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,867.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.39 or 0.02188224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.78 or 0.00941734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.09 or 0.03046080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00798304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00059284 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00776301 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00276474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

