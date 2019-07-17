Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Mechel PAO’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $2.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mechel PAO an industry rank of 211 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,987,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 206,873 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 186,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 46,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 31,153 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 38.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 72,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the period.

NYSE:MTL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,278. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04. Mechel PAO has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.42.

Mechel PAO Company Profile

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

