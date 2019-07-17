Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Mechel PAO’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.
Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $2.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mechel PAO an industry rank of 211 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MTL. CIBC upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.
NYSE:MTL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,278. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04. Mechel PAO has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.42.
Mechel PAO Company Profile
Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.
