Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $210.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CBTX in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on Finisar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.31.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $213.72 on Monday. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $153.13 and a fifty-two week high of $214.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.91. The firm has a market cap of $162.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,758.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

