McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.69. McClatchy shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Separately, Noble Financial raised McClatchy to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $180.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.18 million.

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services.

