Maximine Coin (MXM) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.36 Million

Maximine Coin (CURRENCY:MXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. Maximine Coin has a market cap of $65.19 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Maximine Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maximine Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, CoinBene and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Maximine Coin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00279981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.63 or 0.01252431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024457 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00111274 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Maximine Coin Token Profile

Maximine Coin’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,649,000,000 tokens. Maximine Coin’s official Twitter account is @maximinecoin . Maximine Coin’s official website is maximine.io . The Reddit community for Maximine Coin is /r/maximine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maximine Coin

Maximine Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maximine Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maximine Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maximine Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

