Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy Sells 265,000 Shares

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $6,895,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. 9,928,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,650,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $26.28.
Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.07 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1,266.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1,140.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000.
Several research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.