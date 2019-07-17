Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy Sells 265,000 Shares

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $6,895,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. 9,928,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,650,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $26.28.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.07 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1,266.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1,140.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

