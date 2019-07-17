Lympo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $73,202.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. Lympo has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and approximately $73,202.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lympo has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar. One Lympo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Fatbtc, Ethfinex and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00279246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.01257428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00024785 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00111619 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo was first traded on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,989 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HADAX, IDEX, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Fatbtc, Allbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

