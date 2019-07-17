Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) PT Set at $8.00 by Citigroup

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) has been assigned a $8.00 price target by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Vertical Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmeriGas Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

Livent stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,046. Livent has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

