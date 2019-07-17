Lition Trading Down 37.6% Over Last 7 Days (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Lition token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. Lition has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $3.43 million worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lition has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,714.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.35 or 0.02184445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00929661 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.89 or 0.03005646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.69 or 0.00789721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00058517 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.61 or 0.00768259 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00274933 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bibox, IDEX and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

