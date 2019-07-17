Lip Bu Tan Sells 40,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $3,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,852 shares in the company, valued at $67,596,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,748,800.00.

CDNS stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.35. 1,775,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,349. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $75.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

