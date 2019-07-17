Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx breakeven for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.47 million.Limelight Networks also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.00-0.00 EPS.

LLNW stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. 1,630,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,062. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $297.55 million, a P/E ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $43.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley set a $82.00 price objective on Consolidated-Tomoka Land and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $16.00 price objective on Redfin and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.05.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

