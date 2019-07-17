LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. LHC Group posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $502.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.16 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

Barclays reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Sunday, May 12th. UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.58.

NASDAQ LHCG traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $121.52. The stock had a trading volume of 236,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,133. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $80.84 and a 12-month high of $128.31.

In other news, Director John L. Indest sold 30,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $3,471,386.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $383,066.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,386,197.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,269 shares of company stock valued at $5,314,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 1,045.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

