Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.11

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc (CVE:LME)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.74, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45.

About Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME)

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ishkoday property covering an area of 4,442 hectare land package comprising 20 contiguous mining leases and 17 mining claims totaling 204 units located in Irwin, Walters, Elmhirst, and Pifher Townships located to the northeast of the town of Beardmore.

