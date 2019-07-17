LatiumX (LATX) 1-Day Volume Hits $68,404.00

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One LatiumX token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BitForex and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, LatiumX has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. LatiumX has a total market capitalization of $333,534.00 and approximately $68,404.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00285118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.46 or 0.01239207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024501 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00110334 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About LatiumX

LatiumX was first traded on August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,833,134 tokens. LatiumX’s official website is latium.org . LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LatiumX

LatiumX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitForex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LatiumX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LatiumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

