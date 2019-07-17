Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Set at $200.00 by Barclays

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) has been given a $200.00 price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) price target on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.60.

Shares of LH stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $173.87. The stock had a trading volume of 512,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $119.38 and a 12 month high of $188.65.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,948,144. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,029,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,283,000 after purchasing an additional 257,173 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,120,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,945,000 after purchasing an additional 143,426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 81.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,596,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,257,000 after buying an additional 716,703 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,140,000 after purchasing an additional 111,859 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

