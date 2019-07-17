L Brands (NYSE:LB) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.50. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

L Brands stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. L Brands has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L Brands had a net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 360.6% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,833,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in L Brands by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 48,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

