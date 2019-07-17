KROTON EDUCACIO/S (OTCMKTS:KROTY) Shares Up 4.3%

KROTON EDUCACIO/S (OTCMKTS:KROTY) shares shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18, 5,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 46,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78.

KROTON EDUCACIO/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KROTY)

Kroton Educacional SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and post-graduate courses; manages child, K-12, and high-school teaching activities; sells textbooks and learning aids; and licenses teaching and pedagogic products.

