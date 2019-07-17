Kraton (NYSE:KRA) PT Set at $33.00 by SunTrust Banks

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) has been given a $33.00 price target by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KRA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of KRA traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 183,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $953.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.33. Kraton has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $456.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. Kraton had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kraton will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jose Fernando Cherubini Haddad sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kraton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,578,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,001,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,708,000 after acquiring an additional 31,932 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

