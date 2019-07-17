Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Raised to C$64.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KL. TD Securities cut Tricon Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial cut Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.08.

KL stock opened at C$57.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of C$22.42 and a 1 year high of C$58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$52.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$405.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$385.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.3299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

