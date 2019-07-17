KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

KGFHY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of KGFHY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. 97,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,572. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

