Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$17.04 on Wednesday. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$15.01 and a 1-year high of C$17.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.95.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

