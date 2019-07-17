Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.
TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$17.04 on Wednesday. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$15.01 and a 1-year high of C$17.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.95.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
