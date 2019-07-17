Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett Sells 10,000 Shares

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KALV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.35. 91,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,975. The stock has a market cap of $293.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 2.12. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.94%. Equities analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $727,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

