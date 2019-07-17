Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a report released on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2019 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $945.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.08 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 110.97%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $12.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 355,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,444.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,379,756.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $351,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2,747.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 867,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,966,000 after buying an additional 836,591 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 260,042 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.