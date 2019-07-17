Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $189.00 Price Target

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) received a $189.00 price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $4.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.97.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,795,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,670. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.97. The stock has a market cap of $123.89 billion, a PE ratio of 109.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.28. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $1,557,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $1,063,958.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,775 shares of company stock valued at $57,469,748. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 8,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

