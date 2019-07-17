James Savarese Sells 1,830 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) COO James Savarese sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,040,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Savarese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, June 15th, James Savarese sold 4,358 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $680,109.48.

NYSE W traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $152.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,882. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.89. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $173.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.85.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -8.34 EPS for the current year.

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Catamount Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7,322.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

