J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JILL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.68 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Vince from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

In other news, Director P. Kelly Mooney acquired 16,850 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,106.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Rahamim acquired 68,966 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $106,897.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 268,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,423. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 927,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,939. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 2,148.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 34.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JILL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 510,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,218. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.90. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 11.98%. J.Jill’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.Jill will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

