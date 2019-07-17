iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $196.05

iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.05 and traded as low as $205.43. iShares US Technology ETF shares last traded at $205.62, with a volume of 1,336 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.4565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from iShares US Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 22,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $718,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYW)

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

