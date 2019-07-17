iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stock Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $42.13. iShares China Large-Cap ETF shares last traded at $42.27, with a volume of 428,450 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.4067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,097,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,838 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,865,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,741,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,289,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,481,000 after acquiring an additional 455,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 320.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,726,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,048 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.