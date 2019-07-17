iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.78 and last traded at $40.79, approximately 31,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $40.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 279.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 186.4% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter.

