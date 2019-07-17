Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins an industry rank of 96 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th.

NYSE IRS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. 53,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $595.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 39,506 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 894,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 53,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.45% of the company’s stock.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (IRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.