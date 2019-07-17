IQ.cash Price Hits $0.0078 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. Over the last week, IQ.cash has traded 51.5% lower against the US dollar. IQ.cash has a market cap of $30,357.00 and approximately $98.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00270565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.01190392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00023172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00108177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000550 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

IQ.cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

