iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) Shares Up 0.3%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.78, 25,394,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 19,834,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VXXB. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the first quarter worth $691,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the first quarter worth $37,086,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the first quarter worth $25,609,000.

