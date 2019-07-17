IOStoken (IOST) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.00 Million

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. IOStoken has a market capitalization of $332.92 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOStoken token can now be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges including Koinex, Bithumb, DragonEX and Vebitcoin. Over the last seven days, IOStoken has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IOStoken

IOStoken (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for IOStoken is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOStoken is iost.io . IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

IOStoken Token Trading

IOStoken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, DigiFinex, DragonEX, OKEx, Bitrue, Livecoin, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, Zebpay, BitMax, OTCBTC, Koinex, Cobinhood, DDEX, Hotbit, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BitMart, Ethfinex, Huobi, CoinBene, Vebitcoin, Binance, WazirX, ABCC, Bithumb, BigONE, Bitkub, CoinZest, GOPAX, Upbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOStoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOStoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

