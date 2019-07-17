Internet of People (IOP) Price Down 35.1% Over Last 7 Days

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, Internet of People has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. Internet of People has a market cap of $551,376.00 and $44,396.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, BiteBTC, CoinBene and Upbit.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global

Internet of People can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Upbit, Fatbtc, Bleutrade, CoinBene and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

