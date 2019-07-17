Insteel Industries (IIIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

IIIN stock opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.82. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $412.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.