Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.20.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.78. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $69.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $200,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy Ban sold 10,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $504,606.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 579,726 shares of company stock worth $36,094,142.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

