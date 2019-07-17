Insider Selling: Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Director Sells 12,651 Shares of Stock

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 12,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $1,710,541.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,368.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VAR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.85. 476,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,993. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $142.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.11). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

VAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 245.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,300,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,997,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,133,353,000 after purchasing an additional 760,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $82,958,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 4,724.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,784,000 after purchasing an additional 309,452 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 720,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,635,000 after purchasing an additional 160,078 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

