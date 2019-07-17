Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $794,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $794,450.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $769,250.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $1,532,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $774,700.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $1,518,700.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $1,497,300.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $785,250.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $1,554,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,518,300.00.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,352. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a PE ratio of 109.13, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.02.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global lowered salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,778,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,498,982,000 after buying an additional 2,395,193 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in salesforce.com by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,901,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $301,093,000 after buying an additional 1,164,713 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,208,366,000 after buying an additional 698,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,972,048 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,226,559,000 after buying an additional 625,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

