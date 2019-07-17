Insider Selling: Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) Director Sells 9,565 Shares of Stock

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 9,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total value of C$108,086.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,661.78.

TSE:FSZ opened at C$11.03 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital Corp has a twelve month low of C$10.54 and a twelve month high of C$13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -109.21.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$142.79 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is presently -792.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSZ shares. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Aena SME and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Capstone Mining in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.67.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.