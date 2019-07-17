Insider Selling: Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM) Director Sells C$17,000.00 in Stock

Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM) Director Frank R. Tweddle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$17,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,258.90.

Frank R. Tweddle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

On Monday, July 15th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 8,200 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.78, for a total transaction of C$14,596.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Frank R. Tweddle sold 10,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

Shares of BCM opened at C$1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.78. Bear Creek Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.89 and a 1 year high of C$2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.57. The stock has a market cap of $183.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bear Creek Mining Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.