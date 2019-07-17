Insider Selling: Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) VP Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) VP David Aichele sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $13,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Aichele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, David Aichele sold 2,500 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $19,975.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 616,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.78 and a quick ratio of 12.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.42. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.37.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a negative net margin of 2,879.43%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth $97,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth $217,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northland Securities raised Akoustis Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

