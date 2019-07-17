Insider Buying: OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) Director Purchases 90,000 Shares of Stock

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alpha Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Alpha Holdings, Inc. acquired 491,000 shares of OncoSec Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,541,740.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. 197,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,703. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.54. OncoSec Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. OncoSec Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 484.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 83,150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 163,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 240,843 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

