Input Capital (CVE:INP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Input Capital Corp (CVE:INP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.82. Input Capital shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 64,200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $62.44 million and a PE ratio of -15.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Input Capital (CVE:INP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.12 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Input Capital Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. It provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs of their farm. The company sells its products to grain handling companies and canola crushing plants located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, as well as in the Montana and North Dakota.

