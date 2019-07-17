Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRS) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.71 and last traded at $21.74, 5,956 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 5,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000.

