Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nomura

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

INFY opened at $11.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71. Infosys has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $11.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $218.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.51 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Infosys by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 43,046,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,503,000 after buying an additional 3,418,796 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,840,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 46,711,314.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,224,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,699,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224,110 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 24,689,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,335,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433,557 shares in the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

