Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $302.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.66. Illumina has a 1 year low of $268.62 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.26. Illumina had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.77, for a total value of $38,659.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,972.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $1,242,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,639,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,291 shares of company stock valued at $19,459,234. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Illumina by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1,430.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 612 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

