Hyperion Price Tops $0.0943 on Top Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0943 or 0.00000968 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bgogo and Bibox. Hyperion has a total market cap of $29.89 million and approximately $963,729.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyperion has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00280382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.61 or 0.01268720 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00025095 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00110908 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

